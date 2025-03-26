WINDY DEBATE: 2 News talks with leader for and against wind energy

TULSA, Okla. — As wind energy fights for its place on Oklahoma’s landscape, the debate in the political arena is heating up.

As several bills aimed at regulating wind farms make their way through the state legislature the topic is front and center.

2 News covered numerous counties and resident-led groups against and for the turbines.

Going to leaders on both sides of the issues 2 News talked with a state representative opposing wind energy and advocates in favor.

During these talks, many concerns were brought up to the leaders including health, financial and energy diversity.

One of the driving issues against wind energy is worries over the funding of construction and where the benefits go.

State Representative Jim Shaw said he strongly opposes the form of energy.

"I question whether or not the benefit is fully there, based on what was promised in the beginning, and quite frankly, the amount of money that they're paying into those communities, whatever it may be, pales in comparison to what you would see in gross production, tax and other. You know, revenue that would be generated through oil and gas and the jobs that are created through oil and gas," Shaw said.

Shaw said he rather aim funding toward the oil and gas industry – a field he’s worked in for 20 years.

To see what those in favor think – 2 News talked with the executive director of the Oklahoma Power Alliance.

Mark Yates said Oklahoma would financially benefit from the energy – saying it would only expand our energy opportunity.

"So, your local school districts are gonna benefit absolutely by far the most that other 14 to 15 cents on the dollar is going to go into county infrastructure roads, emergency services," said Yates.

The bills in the legislature, want to regulate wind turbine setbacks pushing the turbines back from people's homes.

2 News will continue to keep you updated on how these bills will affect you while holding our leaders accountable.

