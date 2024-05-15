Craig, Delaware Co. residents form community group against wind turbines plans

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — New plans to build wind turbines in Craig and Delaware counties are causing a stir with nearby neighbors.

A large area sat empty about a quarter of a mile up the road from Vinita resident John Spence’s home. That area is where RWE Renewables looks to put wind turbines.

"I can’t imagine 660-foot wind turbines out there," said Spence. "I got involved in this. This house sits right here. This is a half a mile wide and there are wind leases surrounding me here."

2 News drove to Spence’s house which sits about 7 miles off a dirt road. The route is scenic with fields, some occupied with cows and others just space. It is the fields with space that people talked about.

Spence created a map to show the opposition areas surrounding the turbine locations. The red marks the residents who are against the turbines. He said the map showed officials the outrage.

"This was key with us to get with our county officials and say, 'Hey this is, there’s a lot of opposition.' And when we first started talking to them they were like, 'Hey ten people can’t get this stopped," said Spence.



He said he was looking for a compromise. Spence said that if they bring the wind turbines here, he just hopes they look at the regulations neighbors are proposing.

"Once again it is the proximity to people and property lines that we are trying to get some reasonable respect on and some reasonable regulation," said Spence.

It is the concern about noise and safety that is the driving force for the community.

2 News reached out to Triple Oak Power and RWE Renewables, the companies that leased the land.

2 News is still waiting to hear from RWE Renewables however Triple Oak Power sent the following statement:

The Cabin Creek Wind project is a community effort made up of more than 30 local ranchers and landowners who are seeking to protect the legacy of their land while helping the Craig County community prosper. Cabin Creek will generate tax revenue for schools and county services, create jobs, and improve roads and infrastructure.



Triple Oak is making great progress toward our goal of generating wind power in Craig County. We currently have over 20,000 acres committed to the Cabin Creek wind farm.



Our team has decades of experience with wind, having developed projects across the country since 2002. Triple Oak has the necessary resources and the experience to successfully develop a wind project in Craig County in the coming years.

Spence looks to work with county commissioners to put zoning for the turbines to a vote.

The Delaware and Craig County communities will meet on May 23 at Northeast Tech to discuss the plans.



