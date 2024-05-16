TURBINE TURBULENCE: Welch woman wants wind turbine despite neighbor's opposition

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — A Craig County woman spoke out against those opposing wind turbines that are planned in Green Country.

Some Craig County fences have signs that read "No wind turbines. Protect our land." This shows the opposition to wind turbines started by a group of area residents.

"I don’t tell them what to do with their property, and I do as I want, and they do as they want," said Norma Rogers, a neighbor who is looking to lease land for wind turbines.

On May 14, 2 News spoke with John Spence, the man leading the effort to stop industrial wind turbines from coming to Craig County.

He said if they do start to build, he hopes they can agree to some regulations.



On May 15, Rogers said she is all too happy to put one up on her property.

"I was excited, and I’m still excited. I just can’t wait for it to go up," said Rogers.

It's something Rogers said could be good for the county.

"It takes a lot of money to keep the school up. We just had a tornado take the gym," Rogers said. "We’ve had floods. It takes out the bridges and we need money to build all that stuff, and this is one way to raise money for it."

She said this idea had been twenty years in the making. She and her husband were at a farm show in Missouri when they first got it.

It wasn’t until last year that Rogers talked with Triple Oak Power, one of the companies leasing the land.

She said her husband passed away three years ago, but she is continuing the plans they started together.

When her son asked if she was still planning on moving forward, she said that it was a way to remember her husband.

"I’m not going to quit doing things that your dad did now that your dad's gone," said Rogers.

She said despite those around her, she believes this is best for her and the community.



Rogers said she does not have a timeline for when the project will be completed. Triple Oak Power’s plan said it looks to begin construction in 2027, with some turbines being completed in 2028.

