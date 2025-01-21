Will it happen this time? | OK Lawmakers try to legalize sports betting, again

TULSA, Okla — State Lawmakers gearing up to take another crack at legalizing sports betting in Oklahoma when the 2025 legislative session kicks on in February.

According to State Senator Casey Murdock, "Oklahomans, they're wanting it."

Oklahoma is one of a handful of states without legalized sports betting.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting, leaving it up to each state to decide whether to legalize it within its borders.

Missouri voters approved it last November. Now, Texas is the only state bordering Oklahoma without it.

"If it happens in Texas first," State Senator Dave Rader said, "Then we lose a great opportunity here for the taxpayers."

"I think what will happen if they go ahead and pass it," Murdock said, "You'll have people in the southern part of the State running to Texas to make their bets, and as soon as we get it done and get it passed. They'll just stay at home."

Legalizing sports betting here could generate millions for the state.

"I think the estimate is maybe $60 million in revenue to the State," said Rader.

Passing it will take getting past a sticking point that has kept similar legislation from doing so during the 2024 legislative session.

Currently, Oklahoma only has legal gambling in tribal casinos. There are more than 140 across the state. Lawmakers tell 2 News it will take agreement between the state and tribes to legalize sports betting in Oklahoma.

"You have the tribes that want it exclusive. You have the governor that wants to allow anybody to do it," Murdock said, "My bill is pretty much what the governor wants."

His bill is SB 164, which Murdock says will likely need lots of amendments to make it something all sides can agree on.

"I think we need to, you know, compromise on both sides and get a final product that is good for all Oklahomans," said Murdock.

Rader noted in December, the State and Tribes came to an agreement on car tags, which he hopes may provide momentum for an agreement on sports betting. "I would think that Governor Stitt would want to have this done on his watch."

The legislative session opens Feb. 3.

