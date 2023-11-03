Gov Stitt announces new sports betting plan

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Stitt has announced a new plan to put sports betting back on the table in Oklahoma. Some representatives involved in trying to get it passed felt like they didn't have any say in it, and it came as a surprise.

Tulsans have been going to Fair Meadows at Expo Square to bet on horses, but now Gov. Stitt wants to legalize more facets of sports betting.

Christopher Allen wouldn't want to be elsewhere for the Breeder's Cup, but Fair Meadows to bet on horses.

Parimutuel betting is the closest he will get to sports betting legally in Oklahoma.

"For me, it's my pastime, and it makes me feel relaxed, and I get to meet with my friends," Allen said.

When Gov. Stitt was in Israel, he announced the new sports betting proposition.

It would allow in-person betting at gaming sites operated by federally recognized tribes. In-person bets would be taxed at 15%, and mobile bets would be taxed at 20 % - but only with state-licensed companies.

State Representative Ken Luttrell says it was a complete surprise. He authored House Bill 1027 with state Senator Bill Coleman to legalize Oklahoma sports betting. He says Gov. Stitt didn't reach out to them for input.

Luttrell feels the tribe's gaming compacts would be violated under Stitt's mobile sports betting proposition.

"It's certainly not fair to the tribes to expect them to put out the money and the expense of setting up brick and mortar operations and take the mobile sports betting part away from them," Luttrell said.

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association – a non-profit representing people involved in Oklahoma tribal gaming entities – also feels like it didn't get a heads-up.

They sent 2 News a statement that reads in part, "the OIGA was not consulted prior to Gov. Stitt releasing his sports betting plan. We remain hopeful he is committed to working with the Oklahoma Legislature to offer a compact supplement to tribes within the state-tribal gaming act construct that protects the tribes' "substantial gaming exclusivity."

2 News asked Luttrell what he would ask Gov. Stitt at this point.

"Governor, don't compare Oklahoma's relationship with the tribes with other states - other states that run their own gaming operations. We're different," Luttrell said.

A fact sheet of Gov. Stitt's sports betting plan can be found here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

