What we know about Osage County wildfire, its damage

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — As of afternoon hours of Oct. 30, Ferrell Road on the southwest side of Pawhuska remained intact as the eastern front of crews battling the North Road Wildfire.

Despite not being under a county burn ban, lifelong Pawhuska resident Ron Cody told 2 News he knew he could be in danger when winds picked up Tuesday afternoon when the wildfire began.

"We could see the smoke coming this way, and it just got thicker and thicker," Cody said. "And so I approach up here and they had the roads blocked off."

"And bless their hearts," Cody added. "We have so many wonderful firemen. We have over 200 firemen here from all around the area."

Several neighbors took refuge overnight at Osage Casino & Hotel when evacuation orders came in.

Local News EVACUATIONS: Crews battle wildfires across Green Country KJRH Digital

When 2 News spoke with Osage County Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts fire crews were still tirelessly battling the blaze to prevent the destruction from spreading. A blackened grassy area along the old Buffalo Hills Golf Course is as far east as the flames got, Roberts said.

Bureau of Indian Affairs has called in several loads of fire retardant to be dropped from the air by planes from Texas since Tuesday evening, Roberts added. "It means the world," he told 2 News. BIA also has a crew of firefighters from Idaho helping to prevent any eastward spread.



This week's wildfire has burned through almost 4,000 acres with no clear cause found yet, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services. At least 25 structures are confirmed destroyed.

Two charred houses are on the corner of Farrell Road and Skyline Drive. One was empty, but Cody pointed out one of them was the house built decades ago for local Osage legend Rolling Thunder, better known by his less than flattering nickname "John Stink" - although he chose to live outside with his dogs instead.



“It is sad to see it (destroyed by the fire), because it is a relic from this county and the Osage Nation," Cody said. "And it’s historical. Everyone knows this house.”

First responders just hope forecasted rain will help prevent further carnage.

"It will take more than one good rain," Roberts clarified. "After we put the fire out, we got so much timber and everything that's burning. And a lot of dead timber.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

