EVACUATIONS: Multiple crews respond to wildfire in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — People living east of Cushing are being told to leave the area due to a massive wildfire.

An Emergency Activation Alert pushed out to people told them to leave the areas east of Cushing and southeast of Yale in Payne County.

2 News crews are on the scene as crews work to control the fire:

Fire danger is high right now due to high winds and drought conditions, several Green Country counties are under burn bans.

