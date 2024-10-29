Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

EVACUATIONS: Multiple crews respond to wildfire in Payne County

Highway 33 Grass Fire.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — People living east of Cushing are being told to leave the area due to a massive wildfire.

An Emergency Activation Alert pushed out to people told them to leave the areas east of Cushing and southeast of Yale in Payne County.

2 News crews are on the scene as crews work to control the fire:

Fire danger is high right now due to high winds and drought conditions, several Green Country counties are under burn bans.

Cherokee Wildland fire danger Mayes County

Local News

BURN BANS: Tulsa sees 65 grass fires, multiple structure fires in last week

Samson Tamijani

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US