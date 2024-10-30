'It's a calling': Volunteer fire departments ready as fires multiply

OSAGE COUNTY — Communities rely on volunteer fire departments to help them put out grassfires like those seen in Pawhuska.

Chief Charlie Pearson has worked with the Rock Fire Department for years.

He said the department gets over 100 calls a year.

Just a few days ago, the Rock Fire Department responded to a grassfire in Sperry, caused by heavy wind and heat.

Still, he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The need is there," he said. "Just stop and think about the need. What if we weren’t all here? Who would take care of all this?”



Previous coverage >>> EVACUATIONS: Crews battle wildfires across Green Country

Pearson says he stays in contact with other volunteer fire departments in the area and is glad to see how many of them banded together to help in Pawhuska’s time of need.

Some of those included the Hominy Ranchers and the Shidler Volunteer Fire Department.

Pearson said his department wasn't called out this time, but he is happy to help if needed.

"Volunteer fire departments are very dedicated people and they give back to their community," he said. "All this stuff we have to have- it takes money."

Like many other volunteer fire departments, Pearson said the department runs solely on donated funds.



He said sometimes, the department tries to get grants to make sure they have enough money to keep running.

He said he is very grateful to everyone who does their best to support the department.

"We couldn't do what we do without them," Pearson said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

