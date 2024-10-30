Severe Storm Threat Later Today

TULSA, OKLA — Mostly to partly cloudy with continued gusty south winds. Highs this afternoon in the lower 80s.

We are tracking some big changes for the second half of the day as a cold front moves in late afternoon and evening.

There is the potential for some strong to severe storms developing with wind and hail as the main concerns and a limited tornado threat.

This system looks to be out of the area before sunrise tomorrow. Cooler highs for Halloween in the mid to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy on Friday and mid 70s after starting out into the mid 40s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in for the weekend. Highs near 70° and lows from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

The active pattern with showers and thunderstorms will continue into early next week.

