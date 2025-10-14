What happened to these EV charging stations? The Tulsa-based company won't say

TULSA, Okla. — Over the last several weeks, cords at multiple electric vehicle charging stations in Tulsa's midtown have been mysteriously ripped out.

In fact, at least three midtown parking lots are missing their EV charging cables, which contain a lot of copper.

This includes locations near Utica Square, 21st and Harvard, and 31st and Yale.

Over two different inquiries, Tulsa Police Department said it hasn't received any reports of vandalism regarding EV charging stations.

The Tulsa-based Francis Energy owns and maintains the stations in question and has also received several large federal grants and state contracts across the country.



A company vice president last told 2 News over the phone on Oct. 1 that the company is looking into the situation, but couldn't comment further.

"I pulled up and you know, I was going to charge it, and I looked up and every single cord is ripped off of every one of the chargers," EV driver Pete Zuyus said. He hasn't been able to use the site next to Temple Israel Synagogue since Sept. 27.

But weeks later, Francis Energy has posted no information despite follow-ups from 2 News.

"I hope they catch the guys," Zuyus said. "At least get some restitution from them or something that will help pay to fix it. And, you know, find out what's what."

