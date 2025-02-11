Trump Administration freezes $635 million for electric vehicle charging stations

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Trump Administration froze $635 million for charging stations nationwide.

Under the Biden Administration, the Cherokee Nation was supposed to receive $10.7 million from the Department of Transportation's electric vehicle charging and infrastructure grant.

The funds would have been used to build 112 public Electric vehicle charging stations in the area.

Some electric vehicle owners like Layla Smith were shocked when she heard the news.

"It would've been nice for people with electric vehicles to have that money to not only add more electric charging stations. But fix them as well," said Smith.

Smith said most of the six stations in Tahlequah have problems working. The Department of Transportation staff said the plan would add more than 11,500 charging ports nationwide. The Cherokee Nation would put their E.V. Stations near accessible areas like parks and health centers.

"Climate denial is a bit scary, and it would be nice to have at least hybrids on the roads, if not just electric cars," said Smith.

Smith sometimes drives two hours away to visit her family, and there aren't many charging stations along the route. She was banking on this to make her drive less stressful.

"It would've been nice to have options, and it's just disappointing to not have those options," said Smith.

2 News contacted the Cherokee Nation to get their reaction, but they did not respond. We will update you when we receive a statement. Despite the setback, Smith still has her hopes up.

"I just hope that It can change. Maybe we could push a grant again and hopefully get some more charging stations around here for people," said Smith.

