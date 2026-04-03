Zach Bryan concert at TU canceled due to weather

TULSA, Okla. — Friday night is a long-awaited two-night concert at the University of Tulsa with Oklahoma native Zach Bryan.
But it is also Spring in Oklahoma, so there is a threat of severe weather. Now the first night of the concert is canceled.
Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger took a closer look when we got a viewer question:
Zach Bryan forecast
2 News Oklahoma reached out to TU to see if there is a contingency plan for weather, but they later canceled Friday's show.
Make sure you're weather aware and download the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts if you're going to the concert.
Local News
HEADING SOUTH: Zach Bryan to play 2 shows at TU in April
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