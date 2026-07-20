Tulsa pastor continues outreach despite ending park meals

TULSA, Okla. — A week after a Tulsa pastor said he could no longer hold weekly picnics for people experiencing homelessness at Veterans Park without a permit, he returned to the park July 19 with a different mission.

Pastor Greg Bilbruck was back at Veterans Park, not to serve meals, but to spend time with the people he has come to know over the years. He greeted familiar faces, prayed with people and offered encouragement.

“People are human beings and they deserve to be treated right,” Bilbruck said.

KJRH

On July 15, 2 News Oklahoma reported Bilbruck had been told he could no longer hold weekly picnics in the park without obtaining a permit. The City of Tulsa later told 2 News that organized events in city parks require permits to help manage safety, scheduling and park use.

As a result, Bilbruck said he is no longer serving meals at Veterans Park. Instead, he said he is focused on maintaining the relationships he has built with people experiencing homelessness.

“There’s nowhere else where my people here get community of people that accept them and love them like I do,” Bilbruck said.

Although the meals have stopped at the park, Bilbruck said his commitment to the community has not.

“And I will not stop because I love them,” Bilbruck said.

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