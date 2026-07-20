Understanding SQ 844 and 846: What's on the August ballot?

Oklahoma voters will return to the polls on August 25 to decide who will make the final ballot for the November general election.

However, two State Questions will also be on the ballot: State Question 846 and State Question 844.

All voters, regardless of their party, will be able to weigh in on both State Questions.

State Question 846

If approved by voters, State Question 846 would codify voter identification into Oklahoma's constitution.

This means that each voter would need to show identification to cast their ballot, even though this is already law in Oklahoma. State Question 846 does not define what is considered proof of identity.

Those who support State Question 846 believe that amending the constitution would protect the state's current laws from any future changes.

Voters approved State Question 746 in 2010, which required proof of identity to vote.

For reference, there are only three ways to amend Oklahoma's constitution: with a citizen-led petition, a constitutional convention, or a legislative referral.

State Question 844

State Question 844 would require the Oklahoma state legislature to create a set methodology for determining reimbursement amounts for local governments and districts for revenues lost to a statewide manufacturing tax exemption.

What does this mean?

Starting in 2026, new or expanding manufacturing facilities across the state became eligible for a five-year property tax exemption. Right now, Oklahoma's constitution requires the state legislature to allow cities and other governments reimbursement if they missed out on the exemption requirements.

Not only would State Question 844 change the current requirements, but it would change how the property's value is assessed.

July 31 is the last day to register to vote to cast a ballot in the August 25 runoff election. You can register to vote online.

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