Oklahoma excessive heat warning: What you need to know to stay safe

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is in the heart of summer, and an excessive heat warning is in effect.

Everyone should plan to stay inside as much as possible. If you have to go out, limit your time and work in short shifts. Hydrate constantly, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. Keep a close eye on children, people with dementia, and pets — and never leave them in hot cars, not even for a minute.

Riley Howard, EMSA Community & Special Events Coordinator, said heat exhaustion can come on quickly and has specific warning signs to watch for.

"When we're talking about heat exhaustion, the things to look out for are cool, moist skin, heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue, rapid or weak pulse, muscle cramps, nausea."

"A headache, right? So when we start experiencing those, it's time to let your friends or family who are with you know, hey, I'm not feeling well. I need to get into the air conditioning, get some fluids, kind of recoup," Howard said.

If you don't have air conditioning, multiple cooling stations are open today in Tulsa:

John 3:16 Mission

Tulsa Day Center

The Salvation Army Downtown

Senior Nutrition Sites

Public facilities including libraries and the Denver Avenue Bus Station

Both John 3:16 Mission and the Tulsa Day Center are welcoming people and pets.

Heat illness can sneak up on you fast. When in doubt, stay inside where it's cool.

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