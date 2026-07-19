FACEBOOK GROUP CONCERNS: Tulsa woman voices concerns about online group focused on homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News listened with a viewer who reached out with concerns about the facebook page, “Piso’s Tulsa – The Homeless Blight.” The page has nearly 5,000 thousand members that claims to bring awareness to Tulsa’s homelessness.”

Teresa Bond-Mason, a Tulsa resident, reached out to us to get some answers about the page. She claims the page isn't helping the homeless community in Tulsa, but rather making it worse.

WATCH: Tulsa woman voices concerns about online group focused on homelessness:

Tulsa woman speaks out about Facebook page focused on homelessness

The page was created by Steve Pisonero, he said in a post the focus of the group was to bring awareness to homelessness in Tulsa. Facebook users post their feelings about homeless people and share photos in the group.

KJRH

I met with Bond-Mason to listen to what she believes is the right way to help.

“Mocking those who are struggling does not help make Tulsa a stronger community, so I would just encourage everybody if you're not able to volunteer or give, just empathy and be nice," Bond-Mason said. "That costs absolutely nothing and the payoffs are just priceless.”

KJRH

I got in touch with Steve Pisonero on July 14, 2026, but he ended up declining an interview.

Bond-Mason says she volunteers with her local church to hand out items to the homeless in need. She also told me that homelessness has nothing to do with politics, but that they are human.

“These are our neighbors, our senior citizens, our veterans, even some of our homeless are our children," Bond-Mason said. "So, my first ask would be let's be compassionate, let's be empathetic.”

KJRH

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