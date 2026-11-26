CLAREMORE, Okla — Residents are celebrating 6,250 signatures in a grand jury petition against the Inola aluminum smelter proposed to be coming to Oklahoma.

They all rallied to drop them off at the front steps of the ROgers County Courthouse.

It's a story 2 News has covered extensively, with many having fears it would affect the state's natural resources.

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Casey Jones and Laurie Hamilton both work with the Grassroot Coalition.

They have been very vocal in advocating for the community’s decision to keep the proposed Inola aluminum smelter out of their community.

This is a story we have covered extensively at 2news, covering all of the filings that have been submitted to try and stop the smelter, including Attorney General Drummond’s motion to stop it.

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Initially, the Grassroot Coalition was unable to receive the needed amount for signatures by about 1,000 back in August.

This time, they say they surpassed the signatures by more than 1,000.

Oklahomans everywhere have banded together to make it clear that they are against the smelter.

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“People have a right to be happy where they live and not have that stolen from them and that’s what this feels like," said Hamilton. "It feels like people came in and they’re trying to steal our lifestyle and our homes from us.”

Casey Jones echoed the sentiment, saying the petition is important.

“It's giving the voice back to the people we've seen too much overreach and from the local and federal and state government and Oklahoma is they've been in the mix with that kind of you know good old boy system too long," said Jones. "Now they're taking advantage. And I mean, frankly, we hate bullies. I don't like bullies. I don't care who they are. Simple as that. And we're tired of watching our friends and neighbors get bullied.”

While residents are excited to be ringing in thanksgiving, a new filing in Rogers County district court asks for an evidentiary hearing and 23 subpoenas for testimony, including requests involving Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Drummond sued century aluminum company earlier this year, seeking to stop construction of the smelter at the Tulsa Port of Inola.

The state's lawsuit argues the project could threaten the area's air, water and land.

The coalition says they’ll take some time to rest on the holiday, but they’re not done yet.

“We've already got communities reaching out to us already all across the state to assist them in their communities with grand jury petitions," said Hamilton. "We plan on doing something with that."