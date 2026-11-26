TULSA, Okla. — Holiday travel is well under way at Tulsa International Airport, as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kim Kuehler with Tulsa International Airport said the Tuesday before Thanksgiving is generally the busiest travel day at the airport, but through the entire holiday, which runs through the Monday after, the airport expects about 80,000 passengers to come through.

"Historically, Thanksgiving is the busiest air travel week across the United States, and so we see that here in Tulsa as well," Kuehler said.

With the busy week in mind, the airport is recommending travelers arrive about 90 minutes early.

"It kind of just calms everybody in the family. You're not looking at each other tense, and, you know, if you run into a small hiccup along the way, you won't be so stressed out," Kuehler said.

Among those heading out is NSU student Jessica Eames, who's traveling to Salt Lake City.

"This is the first time I've been away from home, so I'm excited to see my family, and also just get a home cooked meal," Eames said.

Others had no idea where they were going. Jake Springwater's wife, Mariah, planned a surprise holiday trip, and the couple arrived plenty early for their surprise flight.

"I told him we're going to go see the new Hunger Games movie, we're going to go get lunch, and then I missed the turn, and that about caused a fight, but it's fine. Then he asked 'Is Chuey's in the airport?' No, Chuey's is not in the airport," Mariah Springwater said.

Despite the busy week, security lines haven't been very long, meaning less stress for travelers like Eames.

"I'm from the Seattle area, so the Seattle airport's pretty busy, and this one's super chill. Like you get through security super fast, literally to your gate in like 10 minutes, so it's pretty easy," Eames said.

As for where the Springwater's were ultimately headed, the destination remained a mystery.

"Her mom and them are in Vegas right now, so we might be traveling up to Vegas to hang out with them for Thanksgiving and stuff like that. I'm not 100% there," Jake Springwater said.

"We got the wheels turning," Mariah added.

Turns out, they're heading to Buffalo for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Bills. Mariah shared this video when her husband figured it out.

Watch: Husband surprised by trip to see Kansas City vs Buffalo