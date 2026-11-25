TULSA, Okla. — About 1,500 BMX racers and thousands of fans rolled into Tulsa this Thanksgiving weekend for the USA BMX Grand Nationals at the SageNet Event Center.

Riders from 48 states and 30 countries are competing in the event, which draws competitors of all ages — from young children to grandparents.

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Marge Kiminski, who traveled from Buffalo, New York, started competing at age 45. She is entered in the 56-and-over cruiser and 51-and-over women's 20-inch events this weekend.

"This is the best of the best. Everybody from all over the country comes here, and this is where they, we get the titles," Kiminski said.

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14-year-old Skyler Hurley from Springfield, Illinois, says every rider brings something different to the track.

"Each person has their own way of pumping. For me, I usually use legs and I just lean forward and let gravity pump for me," Hurley said.

Nearly every event this weekend is free for the public to watch, with one exception.

"Friday night is our pro championship final. That is a $20 ticket where you get to see the best racing of the weekend," said Justin Wahl with USA BMX.

The large crowds are also generating significant economic activity across Tulsa, with visitors filling hotels from downtown to south and east Tulsa while shopping and dining throughout the city.

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"The impact is huge because it spreads out throughout all of Tulsa, not just here at the fairgrounds… people are really spread out, buying, enjoying, and just loving Tulsa," Wahl said.

With USA BMX headquartered in Tulsa, Wahl said the city has become a home base for the sport.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.