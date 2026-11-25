TULSA, Okla. — Thanksgiving week is here, and a Tulsa-area plumbing company has a warning: what goes down your drains during the holiday could lead to an expensive repair bill.

I met with Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric to find out what homeowners should avoid putting down their drains and toilets before and after the big meal.

One of the biggest takeaways: those "flushable" wipes may not be as flushable as you think. A plumbing service tech in Glenpool said wipes are one of the most common problems he finds when unclogging pipes at people's homes.

The vice president of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric said that as a general rule, if it's not liquid, it shouldn't go down the drain — but even some liquids can cause expensive problems.

"Grease, the turkey grease, it's gonna go down looking like a liquid, and then it's gonna stiffen up like a candle, uh, like candle wax, and it's gonna line those drains, and then we're gonna have Jeremy out there trying to clean that out, um, potato peels, eggshells, pasta, pies, all of those things just like really... um, disturb the pipes and then we've got issues all over the place," Cassie Pound said.

Quality said the Friday after Thanksgiving is typically one of its busiest days, with many calls involving stopped-up drains. A service tech demonstrated what plumbers may have to do to clear those clogs.

Quality also said toilet paper is the only product that should be flushed down the toilet — and that's something Thanksgiving guests should know, too.

If a clog causes water to back up or flood a home, Quality said that can turn a preventable problem into a much more expensive repair.

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