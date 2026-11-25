TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Boasting a record of helping 5,500+ of its citizens, Cherokee Nation honored its Coming Home Reentry & Justice Involved Programs with an inaugural dinner and announcement of future plans Nov. 24.

"We believe men and women should work to provide for their families," Cherokee tribal councilor Daryl Legg said passionately onstage inside the Chota Center. "And in doing so, it builds self-esteem, self-worth. It makes you want to try harder the next day."

Councilor Legg, formerly incarcerated himself, said the dinner event honoring the program's employees and those they help was 15 years in the making.

“It’s very positive. I mean, Cherokee Nation is all about the notion that we’re all in it together: Gadugi,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told 2 News. “Our citizens who ran afoul of the law at some point, paid the price in the criminal justice system (and) made it out. Then the question becomes, what happens to them after they’ve done their time?"



The Reentry & Justice Involved program officially began in 2013 and aided just seven Cherokee citizens. Since then, it's expanded to help more than 5,500, according to the nation. However, Hoskin Jr. said there can be even more done, with expected federal opioid settlement funding.

“There are some elements that can help us go further. One of them is eliminating some housing barriers for some of the folks coming through reentry,” the chief said. “In the calendar year 2027, we’ll break ground on a male and a female transitional living unit (with) multiple bed space. It’ll be a way for those who are probably best-situated to succeed in that sort of a setting."

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on the future of Cherokee reentry program

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on the future of Cherokee reentry program

Those housing plans would go to those also helped by program specialist Amanda Cookson, who spent seven years in prison herself before discovering the reentry program.

"It has been nothing but life-changing (to) help others change the path of their life," Cookson said. “Not only has it helped me, but it’s something about being able to tell an individual, I know where you were at. I’ve been in those shoes. So, there’s some kind of bond that forms there and some kind of trust."

During the ceremony, Cherokee Nation also signed a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma Indian Legal Services, Inc. for aid in helping its citizens with obtaining expungement to non-violent offenses.

Hoskin Jr. said he'll also introduce to tribal council in December legislation for what he called stronger expungement statutes.