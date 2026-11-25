TULSA, OKLA — A hard freeze this morning, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-20s and feels like temps in the teens. Sunshine returns today, but a light northerly breeze will keep afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The chilly pattern continues into Thanksgiving Day. Morning temperatures will once again start in the 20s, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s. Some additional cloud cover is possible, especially across areas northeast of Tulsa.

A storm system moving across the central United States could bring stronger winds and a chance for light snow to portions of northwest Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day. The system’s track has shifted farther south, increasing the potential for some snow in the region. Any accumulation is expected to remain light, with no significant travel impacts anticipated. Snow chances should taper off by Thursday evening.

A noticeable warm-up arrives Friday and Saturday. Southerly winds return Friday, bringing mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 50s. Saturday looks even warmer, with temperatures reaching the 60s. However, stronger south winds could create brief fire weather concerns due to the warm, dry and breezy conditions.

Another storm system and cold front are expected to move through late Saturday into Sunday. A few showers are possible, although widespread rainfall is not expected. Temperatures will cool Sunday, with breezy conditions and highs closer to seasonal averages.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will remain seasonably mild, with daytime highs generally in the 50s and 60s and cooler nights. A few showers cannot be ruled out early in the week, but a mostly dry pattern is expected before additional storm systems approach later in the week.