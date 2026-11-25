OWASSO, Okla. — One suspect is in custody and a second is still at large after a reported kidnapping, robbery and assault early Wednesday, according to the Owasso Police Department.

Officers found a bloodied man near East 106th Street North and North 145th East Avenue at around 3:50 a.m., police said. The man told officers he had been kidnapped, robbed and pistol-whipped at his home in the Lake Valley neighborhood.

The suspects tried to steal a safe from the home and, unable to open it, abandoned the man near 106th Street North and 145th East Avenue, according to the victim. He was taken to a local hospital.

Soon after, police responded to a traffic accident near 86th Street North and Harvard Avenue. An officer recognized the vehicle as matching the one the victim described, police said.

Officers used K-9 units and drones in the investigation. One suspect was taken into custody, while the second fled before officers arrived.

Police recovered several of the victim's belongings from the vehicle, including firearms and his cell phone.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released the suspects' names, any potential charges or the victim's condition.

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