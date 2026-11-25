TULSA, Okla — The season of giving is officially upon us and there are many organizations in Tulsa helping to do just that.

Organizers at the Timothy Baptist Church the church hosted another thanksgiving food drive on Monday at Mclain High School.

Reverend W.R. Casey, Jr. With the church said they’re having another one on Wednesday at the church, and are in need of donations.

“It's a time to give thanks," he said. “Turkeys, hams, chickens, hens, corn, green beans, 20-pound bags of potatoes, cash donations.”

He said it's important everyone has a full stomach everyday, but especially on Thanksgiving.

“It's important because every child, when they wake up on Thanksgiving morning, they need food," he said. "It's important to have food."

He said anyone can contact him at (918) 902-1374 if they are interested in donating either money or food donations.

With Black Friday also coming up, other community members are hoping families can spare a bit of their expenses on their upcoming toy drive.

Kelsey Powell and Thomas Menchaca have partnered with the non-profit Piece by Piece to host their fourth annual Autism Christmas Party on December 19.

They want to make sure every child that attends goes home with at least one toy.

Menchaca says his nephew actually has autism and he learned a lot about neurodivergence and how important it is for kids to feel included.

“Maybe they might not be able to give their kids a gift, or they might not get get invited to Christmas parties, holiday parties," he said. "We just want to give them that space to come out and bring their kids. And hey, if their kids have a meltdown, if you know we understand nobody's going to be looking at them, everybody's pretty much going to be the same. So it's very important to me that everybody gets to experience a little bit of holiday joy.”

Powell echoes the sentiment, adding parents also have a burden to carry.

“These events are important to make sure that people have a place to go celebrate," she said. "Some of these parents that are left out as well, I think that they're forgotten about a lot, and it's hard to raise kids alone, and it's hard to raise children with neurodivergent issues. So we want to make sure that they feel supported and and that they have that resource behind that.”

Piece by Piece's Executive Director Sharita Yarbrough said she wants to do something special for parents.

"We would also like to include those families," she said. "We are looking for sponsors, businesses that would like to help out in that area near gift cards to bless the the parents."

For anyone wanting to donate toys, there are several drop off spots you can visit:

Drop Off Locations:

•Dulce Vida

8038 S. Yale

•Gold Standard Cannabis Collective

1615 S. Memorial

•Gold Standard Cannabis Collective West

4117 SouthWest Blvd

•N Crowd Clothing

4747 N. Peoria Ave Suite G

•Crab and Catfish BA

2538 E. Kenosha

•Leadership Tulsa

1151 S. Elgin

•The Loc Odyssey

1333 N Utica Ave

They also have an Amazon wishlist people can buy toys and gifts off of.