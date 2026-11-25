TULSA, Okla. — A yearlong law enforcement operation in Oklahoma has led to 23 arrests and the reported dismantling of an alleged drug trafficking network, federal prosecutors said.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Get Your Kicks, resulted in the seizure of 122 firearms and more than 126 pounds of methamphetamine, according to investigators.

Authorities allege the network was also supplying weapons to criminal groups operating outside the United States.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced the results Tuesday in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.