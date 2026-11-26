TULSA, Okla. — Late November weather is not for the faint of heart in Green Country. Temperatures can range from the teens to the 80s with the potential for thunderstorms, rain, snow and everything in between. Therefore, Thanksgiving in the Tulsa area can bring a wide range of conditions.

On average, Tulsa has a highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s for the holiday when averaged over the 120 years of record-keeping. It has been as warm as 84° in 1965 and as cold as 14° in 1911 for the holiday. On two occasions, in 1985 and 1993, temperatures did not rise above freezing. Rain occurs about once every 6 years. The most rain fell recently in 2015 with 0.99" measured. Tulsa has only received measurable snowfall three times on the holiday. The years 1923, 1958 and 1959 featured a "White Thanksgiving" with as much as an inch recorded.

Here in 2026, temperatures will be at the cooler end of the scale, but far from the record. Expect highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

The weather is having a much bigger impact on East Coast where a powerful coastal low pressure system has caused a rare postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade in New York City has been postponed until Saturday morning due to strong winds in the Thursday forecast.

Wind gusts are forecast to range from 35 to 45 mph throughout Thanksgiving morning, exceeding the safety threshold for the parade’s iconic giant character balloons.

Safety regulations prohibit large balloons from flying when sustained winds exceed 23 mph or wind gusts exceed 34 mph.

Depending on weather conditions, parade officials typically have three options. A high show allows balloons to fly at their normal height, while a low show keeps balloons closer to street level. If winds are too strong, the large balloons are grounded altogether for safety.

Weather conditions look more favorable for Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 40s, wind chills in the upper 30s and west-southwest wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Those lighter winds should allow the large character balloons to take to the skies for the historic 100th parade.

For a look at Tulsa's latest forecast from the 2News Oklahoma Weather Team, click here.