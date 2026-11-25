HASKELL, Okla. — A World War II veteran in Haskell is receiving another helping hand after volunteers discovered he was living without working heat while replacing his roof for free on Veterans Day.

Darl Biggs, a Navy veteran who has lived in his Haskell home since 1961, received a new roof on Veterans Day through the nonprofit Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster (R.O.A.D.).

Now, crews have returned to provide Biggs with a new heating and air conditioning system, along with plans for additional home improvements.

“Oh I don’t deserve it. They’re just wonderful people,” Biggs said.

During the original roof replacement, volunteers discovered Biggs did not have working heat inside his home.

Richard Hacker, founder of the nonprofit Forged to Serve, was among those who helped with the Veterans Day roofing project.

His organization typically assists veterans with obtaining service dogs, starting businesses and supporting families of fallen service members.

After learning about Biggs’ heating situation, Hacker contacted Hendrick Heat and Air, which agreed to replace the home’s aging heating and cooling system.

The previous system dated back to 1986.

“If I can help out in any way and any kind of veteran I’m more than happy to,” Hacker said.

James Cuenca, general manager of Hendrick Heat and Air, said the new system will make a significant difference in Biggs’ daily life, especially as temperatures begin to drop.

“He’s going to be a lot more comfortable, a lot more safer going forward,” Cuenca said.

The assistance is not stopping with the heating and cooling system.

Hacker said Forged to Serve is also partnering with Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster to provide additional improvements to Biggs’ home.

Those planned upgrades include installing a new shower, repairing existing water damage and building a new ramp for his porch.

The improvements are intended to help make the home safer and more comfortable for Biggs, who has lived there for more than six decades.

On Veterans Day, Biggs received a new roof to protect his home from the elements. Now, as Thanksgiving approaches, he is receiving a new heating and cooling system with additional repairs on the way.

For Biggs, the continued generosity has left him thankful for everyone who has stepped forward to help.

“I’m just so grateful and so humble. These people have been so good,” Biggs said.