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WATCH: 2 News asks Sen. Lankford about Iran deal, Lahmeyer dropping out

Sen. Lankford talks to 2 News
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TULSA, Okla. — Sen. James Lankford joined 2 News Oklahoma on Thursday morning to talk about issues going on in Oklahoma and around the country.

Anchor Christine Stanwood asked him about the Iran peace deal and the recent withdrawal of Jackson Lahmeyer from the Congressional race.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

Sen. Lankford talks to 2 News

Lahmeyer dropped out on Wednesday after Pres. Trump withdrew his endorsement.

Jackson Lahmeyer

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Trump changes endorsement, Jackson Lahmeyer drops out of GOP primary race

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