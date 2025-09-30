WALTERS RESIGNS: What we know so far, what Oklahomans want in his successor

TULSA, Okla. — Ryan Walters is stepping down from his role as state superintendent after two years in the office.

In a letter sent to parents on September 30, Walters outlined the accomplishments made during his time in office.

Walters thanked parents in the letter for trusting him to 'fight for your children' as he prepares to leave the position. The letter highlights what Walters calls 'historic' education reforms accomplished in record time.

Those reforms included eliminating what he calls "woke indoctrination" in classrooms, like DEI, and providing $20,000 bonuses to special education teachers.

However, many disagree with the letter and say they're ready for him to leave.

Suzanne Hetherington's grandchildren have gone through public school, and she said Walters hasn't been good. 2 News asked her and others around Tulsa their take on the state's education leader stepping down and what they were looking for in his successor.

KJRH

“I am hoping that he’ll listen to the teachers," said Hetherington of the next superintendent. "They actually know what’s going on in the classroom. My daughter-in-law is a teacher, and I think it would be of benefit if he just paid attention to what’s going on in our schools.”

Last week, Walters made the announcement on Fox News that he's stepping down to become CEO of the Teachers Freedom Alliance. That new role is set to start Oct. 1.

Local News Okla. State Superintendent Ryan Walters stepping down KJRH Digital

According to the non-profit’s website, TFA provides liability insurance and development to teachers who leave their unions.

The temperature around Tulsa, from the more than ten people 2 News asked to go on camera, is that those who voted for him no longer support Walters.

"I'm a conservative, and he just doesn't fit the bill for me," said Richard Thomas. "I'm religious and all that stuff, you know, but this is America. It's freedom of religion and putting the bible in every classroom just doesn't fit."

KJRH

At his last board meeting, a number of supporters did show up to thank Walters for his years of dedication to serving Oklahoma's schools.

Once Walters’ resignation letter reaches Stitt's desk, the governor will appoint the next superintendent. Stitt said he wishes Walters well and will seek "a leader who is fully focused on the job" to "deliver real outcomes."

Full statement from Governor Kevin Stitt:

I wish Ryan and his family the best in this next chapter. Oklahoma students remain my top priority, and with my first appointment to this role, I will be seeking a leader who is fully focused on the job Oklahomans expect: delivering real outcomes and driving a turnaround in our education system. Gov. Stitt's office

2 News reached out to the governor's office about any potential front-runners. They told us they didn't have any comment on the resignation as they were waiting for Walters to officially file it.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sep. 30, 2 News received Walters' resignation letter.

Oklahoma State Department of Education

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

