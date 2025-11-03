Wagoner County Sheriff investigating Porter students' inappropriate texts

PORTER, Okla. — On Nov. 3, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced on social media that they're investigating Porter Consolidated School students sending inappropriate text messages.

The release goes on to say that on Oct. 31, the school resource deputy at Porter received information alleging an "exchange of inappropriate electronic messages between students."

2 News spoke with Sheriff Chris Elliott by phone. He said the investigation deals with those Porter students sending pornographic images to other students.

He couldn't say how many students were involved or provide any other details surrounding the messages, as the investigation is ongoing and involves juveniles.

This comes just days after Coweta, another school in Wagoner County, announced investigations into alleged sexual abuse in its school district.

The cases aren't tied together, but do highlight a troubling trend. Sheriff Elliott says they held an hour-long class with Porter middle and high school students in October, highlighting the dangers of sexually explicit texting.

2 News reached out to Porter Schools Superintendent Chris Sherwood, who says the district is fully cooperating with law enforcement, adding in a statement, "Please know that the district is addressing the situation in accordance with school disciplinary policy and state law."

Sheriff Elliott says that while formal charges haven't been filed with the district attorney, they're working closely with the DA and could see charges filed soon.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

