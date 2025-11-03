Tulsa foster mom discusses shutdown ‘ripple effect’

TULSA, Okla. — In 2011, after raising six children of their own, Janice Sizemore and her husband began fostering children. They have since fostered 25 children. They have also adopted three foster children and in the process of adopting a fourth.

Sizemore is also a former Rogers County Court-Appointed Special Advocate—so she has been in the trenches of issues involving vulnerable children.

She is concerned about the government shutdown lasting much longer without a serious problem ensuing that will impact these families.

“I feel like it has become a question of politics and party over people,” she said. “SNAP is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s the part we can see and feel. What’s lying below is very scary.”

As of November 1, SNAP benefits were suspended. Due to a court order, the Trump Administration announced November 3 that it would restart SNAP benefits, but that it would be partial and likely delayed.

Sizemore is also concerned about daycare subsidies. A $5 per day Covid-era incentive (for children 6 and older) has been removed. Oklahoma DHS is also pausing new applications and renewals for school-age subsidies. There are exceptions for foster and adopted children, the unhoused and some children with special needs.

“Day care is literally the lifeline to the American labor force,” she said. If parents can’t keep day care, they can’t keep jobs. If they can’t keep jobs, they can’t keep housing.”

Sizemore is currently a realtor and says rent Is up 10%, and that the shutdown is stalling the loan process for home buyers.

She’s hoping the government can come together, for all American families. And hopes the Oklahoma standard will shine bright, in the meantime.

“Do anything—a can of corn doesn’t cost a lot, but it can mean a lot,” she said.

