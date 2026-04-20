MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A call for volunteers in Muskogee turned into a strong show of community support, as hundreds came together to help fight hunger.

The Against Global Hunger event, held at the Muskogee Civic Center, was a follow-up to a March effort where organizers asked for volunteers to help pack meals for local organizations.

WATCH: Volunteers pack 60K meals at Muskogee Civic Center to fight hunger:

Volunteers pack 60K meals at Muskogee Civic Center to fight hunger

Against Global Hunger reached its volunteer goal, with 273 people showing up to participate. Organizer Letitia Williams said the turnout exceeded expectations.

“We were proud and excited to see that happen,” Williams said.

KJRH

Williams said at one point, there was even a line of people waiting to join in and help.

By the end of the event, volunteers packed 60,000 meals. While that total fell short of the original goal, Williams said it still made a meaningful impact on the community.

“That’s just now a goal for the future because we’ve seen what this community can do,” Williams said.

The meals were distributed to several local organizations, including the Gospel Rescue Mission, which received 12 boxes of food, each containing about 20 servings.

Rich Schaus with the Gospel Rescue Mission said the support went beyond just providing food.

“This is really healthy food, it’s good for them, it’s going to help their physical health and mental health,” Schaus said.

Organizers said the event showed what can happen when a community comes together and hope to continue efforts in the future.

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