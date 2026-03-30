MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The nonprofit Against Global Hunger is calling on the community to help fight hunger in Muskogee.

Staff with Against Global Hunger said volunteers are needed for a meal-packing event to feed thousands in the area. The event is scheduled for April 4, 10 am-4 pm at the Muskogee Civic Center, where organizers hoped to pack 80,000 meals for local food pantries, homeless organizations, and places like the Gospel Rescue Mission.

WATCH: Volunteers needed in Muskogee to help pack meals for those in need:

Volunteers needed in Muskogee to help pack meals for those in need

For Stephen Harris, who now stays at the Gospel Rescue Mission, the cause is personal.

“I was homeless, walking around on the street hungry,” Harris said.

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He said he remembers how difficult it was to find food.

“If you didn’t have a food stamp card, you were getting food out of a trash can,” Harris said.

Organizers said about 200 volunteers are needed to make the event possible, with participants working in two-hour time slots to package meals.

“We just love the community, we love helping people,” said Melissa Gunckel with Against Global Hunger.

According to the organization, one in five children in Muskogee misses a meal each week, highlighting the need for efforts like this. Volunteer Hayden Williams said he is looking forward to being part of the event.

“I’m excited to help the community and work hard and get the community together to work towards a better goal,” Williams said.

Organizers said anyone interested in helping can show up at the Civic Center on April 4 and sign up to volunteer.

For Harris, the effort is about more than just food. It is about giving people hope and support when they need it most.

“I feel positive, and I’m really glad that it’s happening,” Harris said.

To donate to Against Global Hunger, click here.

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