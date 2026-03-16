TULSA, Okla — Nationwide, gas prices have been going up since the missile strikes in Iran earlier this month.

2 News has been following this closely, having already tracked different gas stations and their prices.

Consumer Gas prices shoot up another 30 cents a gallon at many Tulsa stations Cathy Tatom

Community members say they're feeling it in their wallets.

Keona Cotrill said she’s exercising patience, hoping the best for the future.

WATCH: 'Volatility and uncertainty': Community reacts to increased gas prices

'Volatility and uncertainty': Community reacts to increased gas prices

“I just bought a Silverado that takes diesel, and I have quite a commute going from Claremore to Midtown every day, so I definitely feel the gas prices," she said.

FLORES: "Do you by any chance remember how much you paid last time you got gas in comparison to this time?"

COTRILL: “I don't remember last time, I tried not to look honestly, just fill it up and go on my way. But right now, I spent $80 and I was not empty. I had a quarter of a tank.”

Shawn Steward works as the Public Affairs manager for the Tulsa Branch AAA.

He said politics involving Iran are the reason customers are having to pay more at the pump.

“Crude oil makes up about 60% of the cost of each gallon of gas that we pay for at the pumps, and so if prices on the crude oil market are higher, that's going to be passed on in what we see when we go to fill up our tanks," he said. "Right before the situation in Iran began, crude oil prices were about $67/$68 a barrel, and right now we're in the $90s, and that's gone as high as the 100 and teens in recent weeks.”

Stweard said the average price per gallon in Oklahoma is $3.22, making it the third lowest national average.

He also gave 2 News some tips on how to make your gas last longer:



Car Maintenance –oil change, fresh air filter, properly inflated tires

Slow down and avoid “jackrabbit” starts

Avoid extended idling – more than 1 min.

Use cruise control to maintain constant speed

Minimize use of AC

Combine errands into one trip

Remove excess weight and unused cargo/ski/bike racks

Don’t use premium gas if your car doesn’t require it

Use discounts from gas retailers, grocery chains, club stores

Shop around for lower gas prices – free AAA mobile app

FLORES: “What is it that people can expect for the future?”

STEWARD: "Right now, really, all we can expect is continued volatility and uncertainty. It's really impossible to predict how high gas prices will go and how long they'll stay high like this.”

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