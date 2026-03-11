Gas prices shoot up another 30 cents a gallon at many Tulsa stations

Gas prices in Tulsa have surged dramatically, with regular unleaded now selling for $3.29 a gallon at several stations — up 30 cents Wednesday from just half a day earlier and close to a dollar higher than two weeks ago at some stations.

According to GasBuddy, Wednesday is typically when Tulsa sees the biggest price hikes for gas. 2 News took a drive around town to see how much prices had climbed.

At a QuikTrip on Peoria, regular unleaded was $3.29 a gallon.

The Sinclair on Mingo was also at $3.29, as was the Maverick on 41st.

The cheapest option 2 News found was the Sam's Club on 71st, where a gallon of regular was $2.97 — though a Sam's Club membership is required to fill up there.

Brian Carpenter was filling up his vehicle when he stopped to chat with us about the impact these price hikes are having on consumers' wallets.

"Obviously, I wish the prices were not going up, and I'm also grateful that I live in Oklahoma and not California, where I'd be paying five and a half bucks a gallon," Carpenter said.

Carpenter estimated the price jump is costing him significantly more to tank up than just two weeks ago.

"Oh gosh, you know 60, 70-cents a gallon. and if you run 100 gallons a month between all your cars you know you're spending $70 to $100 bucks more a month," Carpenter said.

He said the higher prices have had some effect on his daily routine, though he's adapted.

"For us it's just kinda the price you pay," Carpenter said.

QuikTrip responded to questions about whether more price changes are expected, saying the increases are tied to global events.

"QuikTrip's retail fuel prices reflect real-time market conditions. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global energy supply, driving fuel costs higher across the industry. QuikTrip remains committed to offering high-quality, competitively priced fuel to our customers at every location, every day," the company said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

