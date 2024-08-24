'Very upset' | Vinita senior frustrated in wake of senior living facility fire

VINITA, Okla. — Dozens of senior citizens in Vinita are struggling to get by nearly a month after their living facility closed due to a major fire.

Some of them contacted 2 News about frustrations with the process of getting their belongings.

THE SITUATION

About a month ago, parts of Burroughs Manor burned, in what police called a case of arson.

Dozens of residents were forced to leave, but some say they’ve had a hard time getting their stuff back.

Tina Langford, whose grandmother lived at Burroughs, contacted 2 News looking for help.

“The communication has been horrible trying to get people to help us get stuff out,” Langford said.

Langford’s grandmother, Brenda Joseph, lived in a part of Burroughs Manor that was largely spared from the fire.

Most of her belongings, she told 2 News, were OK.

However, getting them back in her possession has been tricky; between coordinating with management, dealing with safety issues, and the shear ability to get into her apartment.

Brenda Joseph enjoys the simple things in life – like reading.

But right now – she can’t turn the page.

“Has not been that easy. I’ve been very upset,” Joseph said, “My doctor put me on some medication to help that, I’m a little bit calmer now because of that.”

HELPING OUT

2 News called management while visiting Langford and Joseph in Vinita.

The call went to voicemail, but the management called back shortly after. They said any residents with issues should call the Burroughs Manor office number.

The conversation quickly ended.

IN THE MEANTIME

Joseph, with the help of Langford, is trying to get back on her feet.

“The one’s that lost it in the fire lost everything. These people have stuff, they just can’t get to it,” Langford said.

Joseph is living in a home with five other residents of Burroughs Manor. She doesn’t have her own bed, or some of her own things. She especially misses her books. Reading, she says, is her favorite past time.

Joseph, and her fellow residents, have been the recipients of donations from the community, such as blankets, clothing, food and money.

All in all, Joseph is grateful for the help, but said she wants a place of her own. Unfortunately for her, some roadblocks stand in the way of that goal.

“Finding a place that’ll accept me. One that I can afford. Like everyone else is doing,” Joseph said.

