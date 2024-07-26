Watch Now
Fire at senior living center in Vinita being investigated as arson

VINITA, Okla. — Vinita Fire Department responded to a fire at the Burroughs Manor apartments Friday afternoon.

Firefighters said several companies and agencies responded from in and around Craig County.

Officials said 40 people were inside but no one was seriously injured. There were a few cases of smoke inhalation.

Some first responders had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Vinita police are investigating the fire as arson and one suspect is in custody.

