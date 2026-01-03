Venezuelan community in Tulsa reacts to Nicolás Maduro's capture

TULSA, Okla — As the news of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro's capture made headlines, the Tulsa community is speaking out.

Many are excited for what's to come.

Thomas Barrientos and his wife Gaby said they’re overjoyed that Maduro has been captured.

“This is something we’ve been waiting for decades," he said. "We’re just so proud of what’s happening today.”

Gaby said they're still waiting for others who are part of the administration to be ousted too.

“There’s still a lot of steps to take and that’s what we’re waiting for, glued to the news, waiting to hear what’s happening," she said. "Without a doubt, today marks Venezuela’s transition.”

President Trump announced Saturday that the United States will be running Venezuela until a proper transition can take place.

The Barrientos family said while they know the transition of power will take some time, they are hopeful that while the U.S. remains in control of the country, Venezuela can rebuild.

Alexandra Baumanis, the owner of Antojos to-go, said she's also proud to be able to see Venezuela get one step closer towards freedom.

“Everyone that visits after all of the news is happy, they come singing, happy, hugging us," she said. “I think we need to keep focusing on the positive. That freedom is coming.”

On the other hand, many people are worried President Trump will abuse his power, especially when it comes to oil.

It is important to note that Venezuela currently has the largest oil reserves, according to Forbes, surpassing even Saudi Arabia.

Residents like Baumanis said the reason Venezuela isn’t making any money from it is because of the administration’s mismanagement.

“The leaders hiding in Venezuela right now are the ones who took over the oil industry, who have stolen everything," she said. "Destroying Venezuela’s oil industry.”

The Barrientos said they hope the U.S. and other countries can help spur more economic development.

“To bring the new technology to Venezuela and to produce more oil, I think that’s a pro," said Thomas. "I mean that’s something I believe is gonna make Venezuela prosperous again.”

