USPS mail sorting to stay in Tulsa, no longer moving to OKC

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Postal Service announced its mail processing will stay in Tulsa.

In April, USPSannounced it would move outgoing mail sorting to Oklahoma City and invest $22.5 million in equipment and renovations at the main postal facility in Tulsa.

A spokesperson for the USPS said all local mail processing will stay in Tulsa thanks to a new proposed operational strategy.

The new operational strategy won't affect the investments in Tulsa, USPS said.

"These investments include $13.5 million for modernization efforts and deferred maintenance. For example, these funds will be used for new workplace amenities for Postal Service employees such as new lighting and renovated bathrooms and breakrooms," USPS said. "To help improve delivery services, investments totaling $4 million will be made to locate a High-Speed Tray Sorting Machine and Single Induction Package Sorter Gen 3 into the facility."

