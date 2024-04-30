USPS final decision on Tulsa Processing and Distribution center includes changes

TULSA, Okla. — The United States Postal Service announced final plans for the Tulsa Processing and Distribution Center.

USPS said as part of a $40 billion investment the facility will stay open and modernized into a Local Processing Center. This means mail will come into Tulsa to be sorted but outgoing mail will be sorted in Oklahoma City.

WATCH: 2 News talked to people who wanted to keep the plant operating as normal.

USPS Taking Public Comment on Tulsa Plant

The Postal Service will invest up to $22.5 million in the Tulsa LPC, which they said leads to expanded and streamlined package and mail processing and distribution capabilities for the facility. They also said no career layoffs are expected.

They'll work to have reassignments.

