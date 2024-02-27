Tulsa's WeStreet Ice Center announces opening date

TULSA, Okla. — After some delays, the highly anticipated WeStreet Ice Center revealed its official opening date.

The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the center will open on Saturday, March 9.

The new attraction expands opportunities for ice time as Tulsa gains two more sheets of ice along with the one already at the Oilers Ice Center near 71st and Mingo.

It will also feature a restaurant and bar called Puck's Sports Bar and Grill and a large pro shop with game simulators and an arcade.

The WeStreet Ice Center is located near 41st and Yale at the Promenade Mall.

In January, 2 News went to the center while it was still under construction. The owner of the Tulsa Ice Centers, Andy Scuto, said the center faced challenges with construction delays.

Construction delays WeStreet opening, anticipating roughly a month

The 140,000-square-foot center was built in the former Macy's and used cutting-edge engineering to create a bowstring truss to keep the roof secure. This was the first of its kind in the United States.

In recent years, the Tulsa hockey community saw growth and an increased interest in the sport.



Along with the opening of the new center, it allows for more team in youth, junior, and adult leagues. Recently, the Oilers Ice Center also partnered with Oklahoma State University's hockey team to be the group's home.

Starting in the 2024-25 season, a new Tulsa Junior Oilers' NA3HL team will be offered to players prepping for college or pro hockey.

"We are very excited to be opening the new WeStreet Ice Center," said Andy Scurto "It is an amazing facility with so much more to enjoy beyond the ice! We want everyone to come out and experience the fun and entertainment available at WeStreet."

