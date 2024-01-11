Construction delays WeStreet opening, anticipating roughly a month

TULSA, Okla. — The much-anticipated ice center and entertainment venue called WeStreet at Tulsa’s Promenade Mall was first scheduled to open in December but ran into some construction delays.

Progress is still well underway in the former Macy’s location. The ice for the two rinks just went in this week. In addition to a new practice space for the Tulsa Oilers, the 140,000 square foot venue will offer public skate, figure skating, curling, lessons and league play—basically anything on ice.

There will also be a full arcade, pro shop, golf and hockey simulators and a 400-seat upscale restaurant and bar named Puck’s—all under one roof.

And speaking of roof, the renovation of this one is a story Andy Scurto, Tulsa Oilers and WeStreet Owner, says engineers are marveling over. When the facility was a department store, there were several columns supporting the roof. Those columns needed to be removed for an ice rink. In order to do that, Scurto says engineers designed a cutting edge inverted bowstring truss to keep the roof secure. It is the first of its kind built in the United States.

“Most of the time, you build a building and It’s the same ol’, same ol’,” said Scurto. “This is truly engineering—they had to figure this out.”

Scurto conceptualized WeStreet from others in California. He’s dreamed of growing youth and adult hockey interest and he has since moving to Tulsa. However, the space is maxed out with only one rink at the current facility in South Tulsa.

“Now, we will be able to do double in the next couple of years,” he said. “That’s my goal—make Tulsa a hockey town.”

WeStreet is expected to employ roughly 200 people upon opening in “about” a month.

WeStreet plans to host un-ice related events as well.

In April, WeStreet plans to host the World Axe and Knife Throwing World Championships.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

