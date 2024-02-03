'Biggest boom for hockey:' Tulsa sees growth in fans, athletes

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa hockey community anticipates more growth as the Tulsa Oilers skate ahead to new developments.

Garry Unger is a St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame member and a National Hockey League Iron Man, a title given for playing over 500 consecutive games. However, Unger nearly doubled his Iron Man status but playing a consecutive 963 games.

Unger said he played every sport including basketball, baseball, football and more, but none gave him the same feeling as hockey.

“But when I got to skate, and I got to fly around on this ice. There is no other sport like hockey,” Unger said.

Even through an extensive hockey career, Unger said he always looked to Tulsa as one of his favorite places. That is because Tulsa is where he got his professional start at 19-years-old.

“I came to Tulsa for two games. I played my first two games of [professional hockey] for the Tulsa Oilers. So, the Tulsa Oilers has a special place in my heart,” he said.

With new developments like the soon to open WeStreet Ice Center, Unger said it is exciting growth for the hockey community in Tulsa.

“The new rink over on 41st St. and fixing up this rink and allowing the sport to grow," Unger said. "There is great things that are happening with hockey and I’m lucky to be here.”

He coached the Tulsa Oilers for a total of seven seasons starting in 1992. He led the team to a CHL Championship that year. During his time as coach, he recruited the now General Manager of the Tulsa Oilers, Taylor Hall.

“Taylor Hall who is a good friend of mine, I recruited him to come to town and be my assistant coach. Taylor has a lot of hockey experience as well.”



Both from Canada Unger and Hall found a home in Tulsa due to hockey. For the the past 16 years, Hall managed the Tulsa Oilers. He said the interest in hockey is exploding.

“As we sit right now this is probably the biggest boom for hockey that we have ever had,” Hall.

Hall credits the boom to the hockey opportunities provided at the Oilers Ice Center. He said starting next year they will be adding a Tulsa Junior Oilers team. This team gives the people 16-20-years-old an opportunity to prepare for college hockey or professional.

Along with the Tulsa Junior Oilers, the women's hockey program will add more teams as interest continues to grow.

Adults and kids of all ages can play hockey at the Oilers Ice Center. They offer programs that teach the foundations of hockey as well as chances for experienced players to continue their learning.

“Our big initiative is to get more kids involved. We have an adult league with maybe 50 teams,” Hall said.

The Oilers Ice Center saw significant growth in their youth and women's leagues and expects that to continue with the opening of the WeStreet Ice Center. The new facility will offer two additional rinks to the Tulsa community.

“For the hockey community and the skating community, it's going to be amazing. With the two sheet of ice, you can imagine going from 1 to 3 sheets,” Hall said.

A time for the WeStreet's opening was not released however Oilers staff said it is getting very close.

The Tulsa Oilers are also seeing growth in game attendance. Two games in January saw over 16,000 fans, nearly selling out the BOK Center.

Oilers staff said they are appreciative to everyone who is either continuing their fan journey or just beginning.

