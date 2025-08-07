Muscogee Nation Citizenship Board request rehearing in Freedmen citizenship case

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The attorney for two Creek Freedmen descendants is responding to the Muscogee Creek Nation’s Citizenship Board’s petition for a rehearing.

It comes after the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court said Freedmen are eligible for citizenship.

“I don’t speak for the court, but I don’t see anything in the new filings that’s going to change the court’s mind,” said attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons.

READ THE FULL FILING.

Damario Solomon-Simmons has been representing Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy in their fight for citizenship into the Muscogee Nation from the beginning.

KJRH

2 News told you when the ruling came down on July 23, saying “by blood” language in the MCN 1979 Constitution is unlawful, and the Treaty of 1866 gives citizenship to the Freedmen.

“The Treaty of 1866 Article 2 is still enforced,” said Solomon-Simmons. “It has not been abrogated, and it requires that Creeks of African descent are given full citizenship in the Creek nation as any other Creek, and that’s the law of the land.”



On Aug. 4, the citizenship board asked the court to reconsider. They’ve petitioned for a rehearing, saying the Supreme Court’s Opinion damaged the sovereignty of the Muscogee Nation.

The filing went on to say, “This Court rewrote the Constitution. The Court had no authority to do so.”

“We feel confident that the justices will continue to say what the law says that we are Creek citizens and we’re entitled to citizenship,” said Solomon-Simmons. “Our position is this is over, and we should start the process of reconciliation, healing and becoming one nation.”

The citizenship board is asking the court to grant a rehearing, vacate its opinion, reverse the district court, and uphold the citizenship board’s application of the Constitution.

“I have some disappointment, but I have supreme confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold their own decision, and we will get there eventually,” said Solomon-Simmons.

Solomon-Simmons says they’ll respond to the filing by Aug. 11.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

