Tulsans seeing water in Zink Lake for first time

TULSA, Okla. — It's a rare sight to see— the Arkansas River is now nearly full by the Gathering Place.

That's because the city started to collect water from Keystone into Zink Lake.

Onlookers couldn't believe it on March 5. The Arkansas River hadn't been this full in what felt like years. "A river in a city is great," said Melody Gilsrap, a Tulsa resident. "I'm glad it's beginning to be utilized as a point of pride."

2 News took the drone up for a closer look at the water coming in from Keystone Dam.

The same water also goes into Zink Lake - the soon-to-be 2.5-mile recreational landmark.

Zink Lake will be a place for people to do non-motorized activities, like kayaking, canoeing, and more. It will be alongside Williams Crossing, the new pedestrian bridge, and Zink Dam. The entire recreational area will be open on Labor Day weekend.

"I think this is going to be wonderful. I'm excited to see what happens after it's over," Gilsrap said.

It's been a long time coming to get to this point.

2 News reported the city has been working for the last six months on identifying water quality testing parameters, protocols, and reporting tools.

The city says it's hired A&M Engineering and AquaStrategies to assist in its water quality monitoring program for Zink Lake. It's also developed a water quality dashboard that will be live on the city website for anyone to view.

"We've been keeping an eye on it. I guess it's coming together," Gilstrap said.

City officials said they plan to use the next few months to continue testing the water quality in Zink Lake and test the dam.

