City of Tulsa engineers update plan for water quality control for Zink Lake

TULSA, Okla. — Riverside visitor Chris Wresche said he's noticed the scenery around the Arkansas River change for the better in recent months.

"The few times I've been here, seeing the progress and everything, I think it's a really cool deal," Wresche said.

"The way it's grown up and all the development, I think it's a really good deal. It's just something different that's not in a lot of other places. So I think it's a good thing."

Visitors will soon have access to recreation on the river for the first time in years with the finishing of the new Zink Lake Dam near 23rd Street.

A new pedestrian bridge called Williams Crossing will stretch across the river, connecting Riverside to the west side of Tulsa.

Both projects cost the city $48 million total, but water works officials said keeping the water itself safe will be a non-stop priority.

"We've always planned on being very transparent on what we find in the water," City of Tulsa Stormwater & Design Lead Engineer Brook Caviness told 2 News.

Caviness and Water & Sewer Director Eric Lee updated city councilors Jan. 31 on water quality tests in the dam's vicinity as concerns with nearby refineries have filled City Hall's inboxes since the lake project was first announced.

Caviness said it's been on her team's minds too.

"All the water testing will have six months of testing before opening," she said. "Hopefully we can develop some trends by then. We're looking at different trends of rainfall, dry conditions, and what the water quality looks like based on that."

According to the city, five different sites around Zink Lake are already tested twice a week to make sure any touch or taste by people, pets, or wildlife won't be a problem.

Staring in March, the city will post test results on its website, she said.

This includes tests for the toxic compound cadmium and petroleum hydrocarbons, which could accidentally come from local oil refineries.

Wresche said he plans to enjoy Zink Lake with his family when it finally opens around Labor Day Weekend, and fully trusts the city's equipment.

"We'll try to take part in it as much as we can. We gotta get the boys a little older, but yeah, we'll do what we can," Wresche said.

The mayor's chief of staff said during Wednesday's meeting other options are on the table for announcing water conditions, including posting signs or flags.

The city will have to pass ordinances to enforce any safety restrictions before Zink Lake opens in September.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

