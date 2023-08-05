Some Tulsans concerned over Zink Lake water safety

TULSA — "To me, sometimes it seems surreal that the City of Tulsa would build this elaborate facility alongside a refinery," said Nancy Moran.

Moran is a nurse, and water quality advocate. She is referencing Zink Lake's proximity to the HF Sinclair oil refinery.

She and other citizens gathered Saturday morning to discuss their concerns. They want regular testing of the water from city officials.

Leaders, they say, will not commit to a specific routine of testing.

In a statement to 2 News Oklahoma, Mayor GT Bynum said:

“As we plan for the opening next fall, the City is committed to continuing to develop safety and water quality testing and reporting protocols at Zink Lake. Our engineers and planners are also studying international best practices for urban waterway safety programs as we approach this important milestone in the project.”

The EPA says most urban waterways are not safe for swimming; that would include Tulsa's Arkansas River.

