Tulsan 'furious' after food stamps stolen 2 months in a row

TULSA, Okla. — For the last three decades, Billie Ditzler has counted on her food stamp's from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

But the last two months, hackers have gotten to the funds before she could.

“I just can’t believe somebody’s out there just doing that," said Ditzler. "I mean I don’t get that much."

DHS told her someone had hacked into her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. When she asked what could be done, DHS told her nothing.

While DHS issued her a new card, Ditzler said she believes DHS should be doing more to protect people like her.

“I can understand somebody going in, ‘well somebody stole my food stamps off my card,’ and not being able to prove it, but they’re the ones that told me I got hacked," said Ditzler. "They should replace them."

The 71-year-old has been receiving SNAP assistance through the agency since she became disabled and has never faced issues until now.

Since 2022, DHS has struggled with hackers duplicating cards and stealing the federal funds.

Losing out on her allowance for food for the second month in a row has left Ditzler hopeless.

“I’m trying to rebuild my life, and you know, thanks to some stupid hacker, I have nothing to put in my home," she said. “I have no money for food or anything else. I mean I rely on that."

2 News requested an interview with DHS. Instead, they provided tips for clients to protect their benefits and what to do if a card gets hacked.

DHS recommends avoiding easily guessable pins, changing pins every six months, and checking a card reader for anything suspicious before using it.

People who have had their benefits stolen can fill out a form for law enforcement to investigate, but because SNAP benefits are not insured, DHS said they cannot be reimbursed.

2 News asked Ditzler what she would do if she had to go a third month without her food stamps.

“Oh, it would be devastating," the 71-year-old said. "It’s already devastating, but it would destroy me.”

