Tulsa Regional Chamber hosts mayor’s 2nd state of the city address

TULSA, Okla. — At this second state of the city address for Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, he reiterated the goals that got him election 11 months ago and what he has done to accomplish them.

“The times call for change,” he said. “Even if it means doing things differently than we have before.”

One the issue of homelessness and affordable housing, Nichols says the county is set to vote to sell a vacant detention center to the city to use as a homeless shelter.

A winter shelter recently opened and the city launched the Housing Impact Fund, with money approved by voters.

“Smart, long-term strategies to reach our goal of bringing 6,000 affordable units by 2028,” he said.

To get the housing up quickly, the city created the Housing Acceleration Team to streamline construction bids and permit processes.

He used the Tulsa Housing Authority’s Hilltop project as an example of how the team succeeded.

“I think we got that project done so fast, the housing authority had to scramble before the permitting was no longer good,” he said.

After his deemed successes, he made another call to the city for his latest push: to get councilors to put a 7/10ths of a penny sales tax increase on the ballot to voters.

Nichols, a democrat, reiterated a quote from former Mayor Jim Inhofe, a republican, when he raised sales taxes.

“I’d much prefer, he said, and it would be a lot easier to be against it, but we can’t sit her and let Tulsa rot from the inside,” said Nichols.

1980 was the last time Tulsa raised sales taxes.

Councilors have asked for more time to consider the proposal.

On crime, overall, Nichols says there is a reduction in major crimes this year. He adds that the 911 center is fully staffed and the Tulsa Fire Department is close to being fully-staffed as well.

