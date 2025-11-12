Tulsa mayor holds first free, open-to-the-public State of the City on Nov. 12

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is set to hold his first State of the City at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Another first for the event, this is the first time it will be free and open to the public in recent history.

Before this year, the event is typically a luncheon-style event where guests pay for a seat at a table in order to attend. Nichols will still have an event in this style this year. The Nov. 12 event is on top of what it normally done.

You can watch live starting at 7 p.m. here.

Nichols has been in office since December 2024 and is expected to discuss what he's done in office so far and his plans for the future.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

